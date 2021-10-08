Asus ROG Delta S Review

Verdict

The Asus ROG Delta S is a great wired gaming headset for those who want to jump between platforms. Audio quality is impressive, but the high price left me wanting more.

Pros Great audio quality

Multi-platform support

Soft ear padding

RBG lighting system Cons Expensive

Not wireless

Feels quite heavy

Availability UK RRP: £189.99

USA RRP: $199.99

Key Features Multi-platform support: Can connect to PS5, PS4, PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch with wired connection.

QUAD DAC technology: Offers immersive, high-end audio quality.

Customisable RBG lightning Ability to customise the RBG lightning

Introduction

The Asus ROG Delta S headset is pretty heavy-duty, feeling like a classic gaming headset.

The large earcups and headband is likely to fit most people, even if it is a little big on me. Using a wired connection via USB-C (and a bundled USB-A adaptor), it offers wide support including PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

I’ve been playing games and listening to music with the headset for the past three weeks, so here are my thoughts.

Design

Features RGB lighting options

Wired connectivity

Sleek black design

The ROG Delta S is a pretty simple-looking headset; the matte-black finish is classic and doesn’t stand out like some headsets on the market. Out of the box, the headset comes with pleather earcups, which are super-comfortable and helped the headset to feel less heavy on my ears.

You’ll also find a second pair of earcups in the box, which are softer and thinner, with Asus suggesting their ideal for on-the-go use.

Since the adjustable headband is partly made of metal and thicker plastic, it can start to feel heavy following a few hours of use. It was also a no-go for my stud earrings, immediately pushing them into my head. This headset isn’t as comfortable to wear all day as others I’ve tried, such as Logitech’s G435.

The RBG lighting brings some personality to what is otherwise a minimalistic headset. I kept my lighting on during use, but it can be toggled off if you prefer. Or you could engage the Soundwave Light mode, which matches the lighting to your microphone.

Under the lighting controls sits the rocker for the volume, which I much prefer to a roller; I felt it offers greater control, and I was less likely to knock it when adjusting the headset. The rocker can also be pushed in to mute the microphone, which attaches to the left earcup when in use.

The cable also attaches to the left ear cup, using a USB-C connection instead of the more typical 3.5mm jack. If your device doesn’t have a USB-C connector, there’s still some hope as the headset comes with an adapter that turns it into a USB-A. With most older PCs using USB-A ports, this is a very important inclusion.

However, I found the wire to be a little more troublesome than those on other wired headsets I’ve used. Since you need to connect it into your PS4/PS5 directly instead of via your controller, the cable feels a little to short to reach the sofa.

You’d have to sit quite close to your console when using this headset, since the USB-A cable is only 1m in length. Thankfully, it worked for my setup well enough, but anyone looking to recline on a far-away sofa will struggle with the length.

Features

Detachable microphone

No high-end features such as ANC

You can connect the Asus ROG Delta S via USB-C or USB-A, so I was able to test it out on my Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4. Sadly, my iPhone X doesn’t include a USB-C port, although this headset should be supported by any phones that do.

Bluetooth connectivity is lacking, as is an audio jack, so there are some limits on what you can connect to. Nevertheless, I was happy with the number of platforms with which I could use the Delta S, and there was no setup required past plugging it in.

Note that the microphone is detachable, which is a massive plus for me. When attached, you’ll know it’s on from the small red light, so you can keep track of whether it’s on mute.

Sound quality and microphone

Good audio quality

QUAD DAC technology

MQA technology

This headset does deliver some great audio while gaming, which should be expected with the 50mm drivers and MQA technology – a built-in renderer that helps decode MQA audio files for better audio quality.

The QUAD DAC also improves noise performance, so when I was playing God of War on the PS4, for example, I was able to hear the tiniest movements made by characters very clearly. For a headset that isn’t exclusively made for consoles, I found that the Delta S was super- impressive. None of the audio felt jumbled, leading to a more immersive experience.

I also dabbled in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch, and while I don’t associate that game with its audio, the crunch of leaves as I walked and the sound of the waves on the beach was crystal clear. The background music also sounded better, and I played for longer just so I could keep listening.

For the price, I’d have liked to see ANC here or at least a closed design. Whenever background noise did break through, it took me out of the experience. There are cheaper gaming headsets that do support ANC, such as Razer’s Opus X.

Past that missing feature, this is an impressive headset for gaming. For music, I found that it worked wonders with songs featuring heavy bass. Bass extension was decent, giving songs such as Age of Consent by New Order a clear and rumbling sound. It picked up on instrumentals particularly well, too, giving softer songs such as When Love’s in Bloom by The Blow Monkeys a lot more depth.

I used the Delta S over Discord and Zoom without issues. The Asus AI noise-cancelling tech meant that I could even blare audio from my headset without it interfering with my mic or upsetting anyone with whom I was on a call with, which was very welcome.

Should you buy it? You want high-quality audio: The ROG Delta S is an impressive headset that can be used on multiple platforms. It’s great for any PC or PlayStation gamers looking for a reliable headset for both gaming and entertainment. You want to wear it all day, every day: While the audio is impressive, I don’t see many people being able to wear this headset for extended periods without issues. There are cheaper headsets out there that can be worn for days on end with no issue.

Final thoughts The Asus ROG Delta S headset is a great choice for anyone looking for a headset for gaming on their PC or PlayStation but who isn’t a fan of loud design. The audio is crisp and will enhance most games. However, it isn’t a model that will be easy to wear day in, day out, as a result of comfort. There are plenty of options on the market available for less that deliver for comfort and comparable audio quality. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as main gaming headset for at least a week. Used with multiple games to test audio. Also tested the audio with music playback.

FAQs Do I need to charge the ROG Delta S? No, this headset is cabled so doesn’t need charging. Is there Bluetooth connectivity? No, there is no Bluetooth support for the ROG Delta S. Does the ROG Delta S include a microphone? Yes, the headset comes with a microphone that can be detached.