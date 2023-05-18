Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube TV calamity totally ruined Heat vs Celtics NBA Playoffs game

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OPINION: If YouTube TV is going to keep raising prices, it can’t fail sports fans as it did on Wednesday night when NBA coverage crapped out at the critical juncture.

NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1. Heat at Celtics. Crunch time. We’re deep in the fourth quarter with the Heat up 7 points with under five potentially series-defining minutes to play. Crunch time. There’s a time out on the floor.

Save £71 on a PS5 with God of War Ragnarök and a Pulse 3D Headset

Save £71 on a PS5 with God of War Ragnarök and a Pulse 3D Headset

BT is offering the PS5 console, with God of War Ragnarök and a Pulse 3D Headset, for £559, which is a saving of £71.

  • BT Shop
  • Save £71
  • Now £559
View Deal

As usual during these critical timeouts, the TV networks take a break. I need a breather too. I’m about to launch myself through the TV if these refs call one more soft foul on my underdog Miami Heat as they chase a critical road win in the 7 game series against the Championship favourites – and my most despised rival team – the Boston Celtics.

YouTube TV shows me The Little Mermaid live action reboot trailer, but it’s choppy and soon freezes completely. I exit the Apple TV app (which has been buggy as hell lately anyway) and restart, keen not to miss anything. Back to Ariel and Ursula. Then again.

I can’t get past that bloody trailer. I’m starting to empathise with Sebastian Crab, who famously sang: “Ariel, listen to me, the human world, it’s a mess, life under the sea Is better than anything they got up there.”

I know the game is back on because I can see the clock moving in my sports score app. The Celtics have just cut the lead to 5 points and I’m freaking out at this point. Frothing and swearing and waking my wife up. Frantic to download and log into the TNT app in time.

Meanwhile I’m restarting my Apple TV and checking my internet connection trying to nix the bug. As if these games aren’t stressful enough. It’s a good thing, the good folks of Twitter saw the funny side.

YouTube TV had failed me at the worst time. I’m eventually into the TNT standalone app and have linked my YouTube TV account with under a minute to go. I’ve missed the game’s pivotal shot, a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer that bounced off the rim multiple times before dropping through the net.

The Heat were going to win, but the moment was lost. By the time YouTube TV started working on the TV again, the stadium was empty and the post-game analysis was over.

All this from a service that had just put its costs up, yet again just a few weeks previously, to $72.99 a month plus taxes (comes out at about $84 for me). YouTube TV is now must as expensive as cable was, back in the days that you got networks like HBO and Showtime bundled in.

There are greater advantages, of course. The cloud DVR, the range of devices you can watch live television on, the multiple concurrent streams, the way they don’t seem to mind that I’m logged in at my in-laws too.

However, the sole, remaining reason to subscribe to any kind of Pay TV platform is live sports – the holy grail – and they don’t come much bigger than the Eastern Conference Finals.

If the company is going to charge premium prices to enable access to these showpiece events, it can’t fail viewers at those biggest moments. The ones you remember forever when you see them live.

You might like…

YouTube TV ‘Mosaic Mode’ would create a sports bar in your living room

YouTube TV ‘Mosaic Mode’ would create a sports bar in your living room

Chris Smith 9 months ago
YouTube TV Review

YouTube TV Review

Chris Smith 11 months ago
YouTube TV adds 4K, Dolby 5.1 and offline downloads in massive feature drop

YouTube TV adds 4K, Dolby 5.1 and offline downloads in massive feature drop

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.