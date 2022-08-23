 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube TV ‘Mosaic Mode’ would create a sports bar in your living room

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is reportedly working on a Mosaic Mode, which would enable YouTube TV viewers in the United States to enjoy four concurrent streams on the same display.

The potential new feature for the US-only live TV service, reported in passing by Protocol this week, would be a great option for sports fans. It would also see YouTube TV to match up to FuboTV’s popular Multiview feature.

If you’re a sports nut used to watching one live game on your best TV, another on a tablet, and a third on the laptop, you’ll reportedly be able to go one better with Mosaic Mode, if and when it launches.

It’d be ideal, for example, for tuning into the early NFL Sunday kickoffs on various channels, or NCAA college football games on Saturdays. Meanwhile, if a live Premier League game clashes with either, you don’t have to choose which to watch on your main TV. Get some wings and beers on the go, and it’s just like an afternoon in your favourite sports bar, only without the annoying, loud New Yorkers cheering for the Jets.

Purportedly, the feature will split the screen into four quadrants with a channel for each, which is great if you have a large screen in the home. Presumably, users would be able to change the audio feed by highlighting different segments of the display.

The report says: “Finally, YouTube is also looking to update its YouTube TV service with a few new features. Chief among them: YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants.”

FuboTV’s multiview feature launched for Apple TV users in the autumn of 2020 and it recently got better with the addition of a scoreboard that can quickly add live games to Multiview. Sony’s now-defunct PlayStation Vue streaming service – which was somewhat of a pioneer as a live tv streaming service in the US – also included multiview.

The main focus of the report is the suggestion YouTube Shorts are coming to smart TV platforms, with better support for YouTube Music too.

You might like…

Sony reveals DualSense Edge to rival Xbox Elite – here’s everything we know so far

Sony reveals DualSense Edge to rival Xbox Elite – here’s everything we know so far

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Meta Quest 2 no longer requires a Facebook account

Meta Quest 2 no longer requires a Facebook account

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Nothing Phone (1) fails its first big test for Android fans

Nothing Phone (1) fails its first big test for Android fans

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
The next major iPad software update has been officially delayed

The next major iPad software update has been officially delayed

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Engineer admits to stealing Apple Car secrets

Engineer admits to stealing Apple Car secrets

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.