YouTube TV adds 4K, Dolby 5.1 and offline downloads in massive feature drop

Chris Smith

Google’s US TV streaming platform YouTube TV is hoping to overcome some recent bad press by giving the people what they want – 4K streaming, offline downloads and surround sound support.

The live TV streaming and cloud DVR service is adding an advanced 4K Plus feature, which has a live sports focus, as well as offline downloads for an additional $19.99 a month.

All members will be able to access 5.1 Dolby Audio, enabling users with advanced home cinema set ups to benefit from surround sound audio. If you take a look at the YouTube TV subreddit, fans have been demanding this one for an age now.

The launch of the hotly-requested features come with the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon next month, but Google also says viewers can look forward to 4K sports from networks like ESPN and Fox too.

In a blog post, Google says 4K Plus will also unlock unlimited streams inside the home, whereas standard subscribers can stream on three devices at a time. Google is also boosting the streaming options for sports fans by enabling them to jump to certain points in the game, as they catch up with the live action. It’s similar to the ‘key plays’ feature already in existence.

Viewers can also add an entire sport to their DVR, meaning you can catch up with every game that airs on your available networks.

The addition of 4K Plus doesn’t come cheap. YouTube TV already costs $64.99 a month for the base service, but the optional add-on will bump that up to £84.98, although there is a trial that offers the boosted resolution for $9.99 a month for the first year.

Google has recently got it in the neck from subscribers for rising costs, despite the loss of many local sports networks. The company is also in an unpleasant spat with Roku which has restricted access to the YouTube TV app for customers on those streaming services.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
