Winners and Losers: The PSVR 2 gets PC games as the Apple Car is sent to the scrapyard

It’s March now, meaning one of the biggest events in the mobile world has just wrapped up.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) was packed with phones, tablets and wearables this year, along with concepts designed to give us a glimpse toward the future of mobile tech.

Highlights for us here at Trusted Reviews included the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Laptop Concept. There were also some standout wearables present at the event, including the Humane AI Pin and the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Keep reading to discover who we named our winner and our loser this week and why.

Winner: Sony

This week’s winner is Sony after the company announced that it would be rolling out PC game support on the PSVR 2. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Gillen McAllister revealed the exciting news in a recent entry shared to the PlayStation Blog.

“We are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5,” wrote McAllister. “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

This is great news for PC gamers considering investing in Sony’s second-generation VR headset, as well as those who have already picked the PSVR 2 up. However, Sony didn’t elaborate on whether you’d be able to use PC storefronts such as Steam freely, or whether you’d be locked to a PlayStation-branded storefront.

In the meantime, Sony announced a number of native games coming to the platform this year, including The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, Little Cities: Bigger!, Zombie Army VR and Soul Covenant, as well as a free update for Arizona Sunshine 2.

Loser: Apple

Our loser this week is Apple after a new report suggested that Apple has cancelled plans to build an Apple Car. This report arrived a decade after rumours of the electric car (codenamed “Titan”) first emerged in late 2014.

Though the existence of Project Titan was never officially confirmed by Apple, the Apple Car rumours were kept alive by leaks and rumours. One such rumour involved a driverless Lexus RX450h SUV being spotted exiting an Apple facility as far back in 2017.

As of 2018, it was estimated that around 5000 employees were working on the secret project. Apple also had a reported 66 self-driving cars and 111 registered drivers out on the roads that same year when the company was involved in a minor crash with a human-operated Nissan Leaf (via BBC). While both vehicles sustained damage, neither person reported any injuries.

More recently, it had seemed as though Apple was taking a step back from developing its own car, with reports stating it had pivoted its focus to software and services for self-driving vehicles. This became more convincing when Apple announced several car features it might have otherwise reserved for the Apple Car, including the Apple CarKey and updated CarPlay plans.

That brings us to February 2024. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, CEO Tim Cook broke the news to the remaining 2000 staff this Tuesday. According to the report, many of these staff members will move their focus to creating an Apple generative AI model that can rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini chatbots.