We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

This is the Purple iPhone 12 – and it looks great

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Apple announced a brand-new colour for the iPhone 12 at its Spring Loaded event and just ahead of its release I’ve had the chance to get my hands on the new hue.

I am a big fan of Apple’s reintroduction of colourful products over the past few years. I love the shades of the iPad Air 4, I can’t wait to see how the two-tone iMac M1 looks on my desk and the iPhone 12 colours are the best Apple has produced in years.

Now Apple is adding a seventh option for those looking at picking up an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, which I can comfortably say are two of the best phones around.

The purple used here isn’t quite as luscious and saturated as it seemed like in the short video announcing the colour, however it is darker than the purple Apple used for the iPhone 11. As with the other iPhone 12 colours, the back of the phone is a little more pastel with the sides taking on a darker tone.

You can see more of the colour in the pictures below:

Colour aside, the iPhone 12 here is exactly the same as the one we reviewed towards the end of 2020. It has an OLED display in a duo of sizes, A14 Bionic chipset, an excellent camera and a sleek new design. Apple has also reintroduced its MagSafe tech with this round of iPhones, allowing you to magnetically charge it with a magnetic charging puck.

The box contents of the box is the same too. All you get, along with the phone, is a USB-C to Lightning cable, Apple stickers (not purple, sadly) and the usual paperwork. No charger or EarPods to be seen.

You can check out our full iPhone 12 review and iPhone 12 mini review for a deeper look. The new purple colour iPhone 12 is available to order now, with the iPhone 12 starting at £799/$799 and the iPhone 12 mini at £699/$699.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.