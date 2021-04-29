This is the Purple iPhone 12 – and it looks great

Apple announced a brand-new colour for the iPhone 12 at its Spring Loaded event and just ahead of its release I’ve had the chance to get my hands on the new hue.

I am a big fan of Apple’s reintroduction of colourful products over the past few years. I love the shades of the iPad Air 4, I can’t wait to see how the two-tone iMac M1 looks on my desk and the iPhone 12 colours are the best Apple has produced in years.

Now Apple is adding a seventh option for those looking at picking up an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, which I can comfortably say are two of the best phones around.

The purple used here isn’t quite as luscious and saturated as it seemed like in the short video announcing the colour, however it is darker than the purple Apple used for the iPhone 11. As with the other iPhone 12 colours, the back of the phone is a little more pastel with the sides taking on a darker tone.

You can see more of the colour in the pictures below:

Colour aside, the iPhone 12 here is exactly the same as the one we reviewed towards the end of 2020. It has an OLED display in a duo of sizes, A14 Bionic chipset, an excellent camera and a sleek new design. Apple has also reintroduced its MagSafe tech with this round of iPhones, allowing you to magnetically charge it with a magnetic charging puck.

The box contents of the box is the same too. All you get, along with the phone, is a USB-C to Lightning cable, Apple stickers (not purple, sadly) and the usual paperwork. No charger or EarPods to be seen.

You can check out our full iPhone 12 review and iPhone 12 mini review for a deeper look. The new purple colour iPhone 12 is available to order now, with the iPhone 12 starting at £799/$799 and the iPhone 12 mini at £699/$699.