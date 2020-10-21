All the Apple MagSafe accessories you can buy for the iPhone 12

Apple revived the MagSage branding it once used for its MacBook charging cables alongside the iPhone 12, announcing a bevvy of accessories that take advantage of the tech. Here are some you can buy already.

While we’re expecting far more MagSafe accessories down the line. including a folio case from Apple and ingenious car mounts from Belkin, below you’ll find what’s currently available if you want to get in on the MagSafe action with your iPhone 12 pre-order.

MagSafe Charger

This is the basis of the MagSafe system, a £39/$39 wireless charger that magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and delivers faster 15w charging.

It can also be used to charge other Qi devices, like recent AirPods or an iPhone 8 or later. It looks a lot like a larger Apple Watch charger and has a USB-C port on the other end. You’ll need to buy a power adaptor separately.

iPhone Leather Wallet

If you’re a big fan of those bulky wallet cases that double the weight of your phone then you might like what Apple has going on with this leather wallet. This is, as the name suggests, a simple leather card sleeve that packs a magnet for attaching to either the back of the iPhone 12/12 Pro or the back of the below cases.

Apple says the £49/$49 wallet is shielded so is safe for credit cards and it comes in four autumnal colours – black, brown, blue and a mustard yellow that Apple calls California Poppy.

Silicone Cases for the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro

Apple has been making these silicone cases for its device for years now and the latest range for the new iPhones integrate the MagSafe magnets. Apparently, this helps the case align better with the iPhone. MagSafe wireless charging is supported through the case and if it’ll work with regular Qi chargers too.

Colours are plentiful and varied, ranging from a basic black to a vibrant ‘kumquat’ and a bright ‘pink citrus’. We’ve found these cases super grippy and useful before so hopefully that rings true here. They’ll cost£49/$49.

Clear case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

If you’re not a fan of the colours of the silicone cases – or just want the colour of your new iPhone to shine through – the $49/£49 clear case is a decent option.

This one is made from a clear polycarbonate that has a, according to Apple’s site, a scratch-resistant coating on both the inside and outside. As you can tell from the outer design, there are clear points for MagSafe add-ons.

OtterBox Figura and Aneu series

Currentlty, the only third-party MagSafe cases available via Apple are from OtterBox and there are two versions, both costing £39.95. The Figura has more of a pattern on the back, is made of flexible material and a raised from to protect the screen The Aneu is similar, but is available in simpler colours.

