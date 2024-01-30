Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

In Pictures: Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro Mint hue is the best yet

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Google’s taken a page out of Apple’s playback and released a mid-cycle colour refresh of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – and it might just be the pick of the bunch.

If you felt the colours for the Pixel 8 were a little on the dull side, this new Mint option certainly improves things. It’s available now for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, although only in the smaller 128GB storage size which is a shame.

Mint joins Hazel. Obsidian and Rose as the colour options for the Pixel 8 and Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain for the Pixel 8 Pro. For us, it’s easily the most tempting of the lot.

There’s a matching case
You can match up the icons in a similar shade

The new colour is a subtle green, and it’s a lot lighter in person than it looks in Google’s press images. In a dark room, it almost looks white. In brighter environments however it has more of a green tinge and this is where it really shines.

It’s noticeably greener, and far less garish, than the very ugly Lemongrass colourway the Pixel 7 was sold in and has a lot in common with the Green iPhone 15. There’s a matching case available too.

Left ImageRight Image

The rest of the specs are the same, meaning if you plump for the Pixel 8 Pro you’re getting a 6.7-inch OLED display with flat edges and a 120Hz refresh rate, three rear cameras, the Tensor G3 chip and a healthy 5050mAh battery. The Pixel 8 has a smaller screen, battery and one less camera – yet it stands up as one of the better mid-range Android phones.

Both phones benefit from huge swathes of AI software features, including lots of clever camera skills that enhance the whole Pixel experience. In our review of the Pixel 8 Pro we said, “Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different.”

The new Mint colour is available now for the Pixel 8 (£699/$699) and Pixel 8 Pro (£999/$999).

