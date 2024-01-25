Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colour is absolutely Mint

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced a fresh new look for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro series smartphones with a new Mint green hue available now.

The new colour way joins the existing hazel, rose, obsidian colours and is available from today, January 25, at the Google Store. Naturally, there’ll be matching wallpapers and internal graphics as part of Google’s Material You design language.

There’s no other change in price or features, but it’s a refreshing addition to the Pixel 8 portfolio just three months after it was released in October 2023.

Get unlimited data with this Google Pixel 8 deal

Get unlimited data with this Google Pixel 8 deal

ID Mobile, which is powered by Three, has a 24-month contract for the flagship Google Pixel 8 that includes unlimited data (including 5G).

  • mobiles.co.uk
  • £49 upfront
  • £25.99 a month
View Deal

Considering Google already sells a Mint case for the Pixel 8 Pro – and the release had been teased in leaked images last week – this launch isn’t a surprise.

It is, however, arguably the most attractive version of the Pixel 8 to date as you can see from the slick lifestyle image below.

Elsewhere, Google has also debuted a number of feature updates for Pixel, as part of the regular run of Feature Drops. You can read all about those here.

Pixel 8 Pro Mint Lifestyle

The Pixel 8 range continues the steady run of improvements for Google when it comes to the homegrown Android smartphone range. And, considering Google now offers 7 years of Android updates on the Pixel 8 range, you’re going to want a unique look that lasts.

The standard Pixel 8 is a standout this year, earning a 4.5 star review from our mobile editor Lewis Painter. He praised those 7 years of OS and security updates, all-day battery life, the 6.2-inch OLED display and impressive camera performance.

He wasn’t such a fan of the dated design, but this new Mint hue certainly freshens things up somewhat, so to speak.

“The design looks a bit dated, but the Pixel 8 otherwise represents a great buy with impressive camera performance, unique AI-infused features and all-day battery life that make it a joy to use,” he concluded.

You might like…

Google Pixel 8 vs Apple iPhone 15: Apple or Google?

Google Pixel 8 vs Apple iPhone 15: Apple or Google?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 7a: Does affordability win out?

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 7a: Does affordability win out?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words