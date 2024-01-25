New Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colour is absolutely Mint

Google has announced a fresh new look for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro series smartphones with a new Mint green hue available now.

The new colour way joins the existing hazel, rose, obsidian colours and is available from today, January 25, at the Google Store. Naturally, there’ll be matching wallpapers and internal graphics as part of Google’s Material You design language.

There’s no other change in price or features, but it’s a refreshing addition to the Pixel 8 portfolio just three months after it was released in October 2023.

Considering Google already sells a Mint case for the Pixel 8 Pro – and the release had been teased in leaked images last week – this launch isn’t a surprise.

It is, however, arguably the most attractive version of the Pixel 8 to date as you can see from the slick lifestyle image below.

Elsewhere, Google has also debuted a number of feature updates for Pixel, as part of the regular run of Feature Drops. You can read all about those here.

The Pixel 8 range continues the steady run of improvements for Google when it comes to the homegrown Android smartphone range. And, considering Google now offers 7 years of Android updates on the Pixel 8 range, you’re going to want a unique look that lasts.

The standard Pixel 8 is a standout this year, earning a 4.5 star review from our mobile editor Lewis Painter. He praised those 7 years of OS and security updates, all-day battery life, the 6.2-inch OLED display and impressive camera performance.

He wasn’t such a fan of the dated design, but this new Mint hue certainly freshens things up somewhat, so to speak.

“The design looks a bit dated, but the Pixel 8 otherwise represents a great buy with impressive camera performance, unique AI-infused features and all-day battery life that make it a joy to use,” he concluded.