Fast Charge: What we still don’t know about iPhone 12

The time is finally here – Apple has revealed it’s holding an online event on October 13 and this is where we expect to see the iPhone 12 unveiled.

It seems strange to be getting to the middle of October without a new iPhone hitting shelves, however this is a strange year. All the hype and guesswork should be nearly at an end though, as we expect Apple to launch its next-gen iPhone on October 13 at its online-only ‘Hi, Speed’ event.

As with any big phone launch, we’ve heard a lot about rumoured and leaked features already. It seems certain it’ll be the first iPhone with 5G, with the larger Pro Max model packing the faster mmWave 5G tech. We’re also fully expecting a new, iPad Pro-like design with flat sides and a more boxy look. The inclusion of an A14 Bionic chipset seems a given considering Apple introduced it with the latest iPad Air and it’s looking likely there will be no charger or EarPods inside the box.

Related: AirPods Studio

But what about the stuff we don’t know?

The single feature that’s got us scratching our heads the most surrounds the display. We’d have thought it was a given earlier this year that these iPhones would be the first to introduce a faster, 120Hz screen. This smoother display tech has been commonplace on even budget Android phones this year and Apple has been using it on its iPad Pro range for a number of years. Yet, it seems like most, if not all, of the iPhone 12 models will stick to the standard 60Hz.

Related: Best iPhone

We have seen some leaks suggesting the iPhone 12 Pro Max might benefit from a 120Hz screen, but it would seem odd for Apple to restrict such an inviting feature to a single model and not just the Pro phones in general. I guess we’ll have wait until the event to see this mystery solved.

We’re also in the dark, mostly, about the camera setups on these phones. Some suggestions have said the Pro Max will have a LiDAR sensor similar to the one on the iPad Pro, but aside from that, there’s a lot we don’t know. Will there be new sensors? An improved night mode? 8K video recording to match the Galaxy S20? Cameras and especially their features seem to be one thing that rarely gets fully leaked so we’ll most likely be waiting until the show.

Other mysteries still to be resolved include pricing, actual release dates, colours and battery life. We’ve seen lots of rumours about a blue iPhone 12 and this only got more likely with the introduction of a blue Apple Watch, but will Apple also keep around the nice Midnight Green for the Pro. We’d also be curious if the cheaper iPhone 12 models will have a colour palette similar to the new iPad Air.

Hopefully all of this will be revealed very soon and with the event taking place on October 13 we don’t have long to wait. We’ll be bringing you all the iPhone 12 news on the night, so keep it locked on Trusted Reviews.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…