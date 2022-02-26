Fast Charge: After a hard few years, here’s why we’re excited to see MWC back to its best in 2022

The annual MWC Barcelona trade show will be back in all its glory this year, and that’s great news for the mobile phone industry.

The restrictions brought in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us into a different manner of living in any number of different ways, and given the scale of the sacrifices made it almost seems churlish to complain about the restrictions faced by trade shows such as the one coming next week, namely MWC 2022.

Nonetheless, it certainly feels good that these jamborees of tech are finally back on the road again so that we can see what’s in store for the year ahead, all laid out in front of us.

An event such as this gives manufacturers the blank canvas that they need to show off their latest wares, giving us unparalleled access to dozens and dozens of brand new handsets and letting you read all the latest news, pore over our initial impressions, and see all the latest innovations up-close. This is a time of year where enthusiasts can really double down on their technology interest, in a way that’s almost only comparable to the unrelenting pace and drama of an international sporting event.

On top of that, the collegiate (and sometimes competitive) atmosphere of the week encouraging each manufacturer to up their game in order to grab the headlines, in a way that may not occur otherwise and certainly seems to let innovations spark off from the rivalries. With companies set up shoulder-to-shoulder, nobody can escape comparison to their peers, for better or worse.

Not only this, but MWC makes sure that the eyes of the world are fixed upon smartphones and mobile technology for a few days, giving extra attention to this key market sector and setting the agenda for a new calendar year. Once again, this spotlight focuses minds towards the very best that modern tech has to offer; who could forget the very first appearance and hands-on experiences with foldable phones that resulted from the conference just a few years ago, and captured imaginations worldwide. This year we could see yet more foldable action, or other exciting changes to the formula such as the Realme GT2 Pro‘s paperlike rear panel design, or the blisteringly fast charging speeds boasted about by Oppo.

Moreover, the whole event lends a celebratory aspect to the mobile tech products that have increasingly defined our lives, and a bit of that can’t go amiss. As readers stay on tenterhooks waiting to hear from the next big announcement of the day, you can’t help but feel overtaken with the excitement of each big news story hitting the headlines.

The Trusted Reviews team are looking forward to reporting every development as it happens on the ground, and I hope that you’re just as excited as we are to read about the latest and greatest from the world of mobile tech.