Last week saw the launch of the Huawei Display 23.8-inch. While Huawei has no shortage of notebooks in its arsenal, the Display 23.8-inch is the first desktop monitor released by the tech giant. Huawei says the launch is part of its 1+8+N strategy to diversify its product line, but what does this new focus on computing mean for its mobile business?

Here’s the official line: “At a time when purchase decisions are primarily driven by user experiences, consumers demand more from not just the displays equipped on smartphones, but also from PC displays”.

So in short, not content with the bezel-less displays found across its Matebook line, Huawei is now branching out with its first monitor release.

On a tech front it’s pretty cool. The Huawei Display 23.8-inch features a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display surrounded by slim 5.7mm bezels for a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The screen supports 72% of the NTSC colour gamut, has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The monitor can be used to display high-res images and play Blu-ray videos, is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certified and features a tilting base.

But why go and make a monitor now, is the question on everyone’s lips. For me, the timing makes sense, with many people across the UK still working from for the foreseeable future and looking to invest in a better home office setup. Huawei’s 1+8+N strategy is also coming at crucial point for the firm.

The strategy is essentially Huawei’s action plan for the development of its ecosystem. In 1+8+N, the ‘1’ represents your smartphone controlling your other devices, while the ‘8’ symbolises connected devices. Presumably, the Display 23.8-inch would fall into this category, along with its MateBooks and MatePads. Finally, there’s the ‘N’ representing all the third-party devices linked up the ecosystem via Huawei technology.

Huawei’s smartphone line up easily occupies the most important seat in this strategy, connecting and controlling the other devices but, with the infamous Android ban still in place, many users have been put off by the lack of Google apps available. Huawei’s HarmonyOS has entered its 2.0 developer beta, but phones like the Mate 40 Pro have continued to suffer the consequences of the ban.

While Huawei’s mention of its 1+8+N during the release of its first monitor serves as a reminder that the company hasn’t given up on its mobile services, the expansion of its computing products with the Matebook line and the new monitor could be an effective backup plan if its phone business continues to take hits.