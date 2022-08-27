 large image

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Corsair’s new bendy monitor offers the flexibility I crave

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

OPINION: If you’ve been on the hunt for a gaming monitor, you’ve likely had to consider this important question: should you get a flat or curved screen?

I’ve been eyeing up a curved gaming monitor for years, as they provide an extra level of immersion since you’re able to view a greater portion of the screen without craning your neck. Plus they just generally look cool

But since I use my desktop PC for more tasks beyond gaming, such as remote working, a curved monitor doesn’t necessarily feel like a sensible choice. They can be more prone to glare, which could be an issue when working during the day. And they have narrower viewing angles, making it more difficult for multiple people to watch a movie on the monitor.

Fortunately, Corsair is offering a solution to this dilemma with the introduction of the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 monitor. By using LG’s bendable screen technology, Corsair has created a gaming monitor that can be used as both a flatscreen and curved monitor. 

By tugging on each side of the screen, you’re able to bend it into an 800R curve, or any curvature in between. This allows you to reap the benefits of a curved screen for gaming, and then return it to a standard flat position for general productivity. 

The Corsair monitor should also please those who are fussy about having a specific curvature. When purchasing the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, for example, you’re stuck with a 1000R curve. The new Corsair monitor offers more flexibility, allowing you to find your preferred curve for each individual game or workload. 

Corsair isn’t relying solely on this bendy innovation with this monitor either. The 45-inch panel also features OLED technology for pure inky blacks, as well as a high 3440 x 1440 resolution. 

Corsair claims the monitor is capable of 1000-nit brightness and 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, while the 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium should all ensure top-notch performance. 

While I haven’t been able to test this innovative monitor just yet, it seemingly ticks all of my boxes and is a really tempting option. But there’s one major problem: Corsair hasn’t revealed the price. 

Anytime a device flaunts cutting-edge technology such as this bendable screen, it typically sees an eye-watering price to match. Given all the specs, I expect the Corsair will cost well above the $1000/£1000 mark – that’s sadly beyond my budget. 

But if the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 proves successful, this won’t be the only bendable gaming monitor that will hit the global market. Like any technology, it will slowly become available on more affordable models, until finally becoming the norm rather than a novelty. 

By then, companies will have likely ironed out the inevitable kinks. For example, we currently don’t know whether the Corsair monitor will be prone to crease marks or susceptible to scratches.

Only time will tell whether bendy monitors will be a success, or a gimmick destined for the scrap heap alongside 3D TVs. But I reckon it’s worth keeping an eye on this new bendable trend, as I can certainly see the appeal of having a monitor flexible enough for catering to multiple setups. 

Ctrl+Alt+Delete is our weekly computing-focussed opinion column where we delve deeper into the world of computers, laptops, components, peripherals and more. Find it on Trusted Reviews every Saturday afternoon. 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.