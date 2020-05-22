Are Fitbits worth it while in lockdown?

Tempted to get a Fitbit tracker to help you stay sane, and in shape, during the ongoing lockdown? You’re certainly not alone, but are Fitbits worth it?

Despite a pretty broad market, Fitbit is still the name most people think of when they hear “activity tracker.” When the first Fitbit Flex launched in 2013, it was a pretty basic device that could track steps and sleep quality. The latest model can monitor your heart rate, track swimming sessions and also has a battery that lasts a week. In brief, the little wearable has come a long way.

So it’s no surprise that pretty much every fitness forum has been full of people rushing to find the answer to one key question…

Are Fitbits worth it?

Fitbits are a worthwhile investment. They are great aids for newbie and mid-level fitness enthusiasts offering simple tracking metrics and a free subscription to the firm’s guided workout service. What’s more, there have been some big Fitbit sales since stay-at-home orders came into place.

However, there’s no getting around the fact that during lockdown, being stuck indoors means you can’t use the full roster of activity tracking features unless you happen to have a swimming pool and fully-equipped gym in your basement.

So with the lockdown in place, the question is the slightly harder answer. This is because it’ll vary depending on your needs and budget.

Compared to more premium brands, the latest Fitbit Charge 4 has a reasonable price tag of £129.99 – this doesn’t quite match up to the Honor Band 5 which costs £29.99, but it’s a lot more palatable than the cost of a premium Garmin Fenix 6 at £549. It’s feature set also sits between the two devices.

If you want something that literally just monitors heart rate and tracks your run, then you should go for that cheap Honor option. It has sleep monitoring too, so it ticks the basic boxes. If you want to go next level when lockdown ends and partake in a triathlon, the Fenix is the way to go as it features advanced tracking metrics you won’t find on a Fitbit.

Then there’s design. The Fitbit Charge 4 is ugly. But so is pretty much every other wearable. You can disagree with me if you like, but you would be wrong. So it’s not worth spending a little extra dollar on getting a model you think looks a little slicker, as they all look stupid.

If you want something in between that’ll meet your needs this very second, then Fitbit is a great option. This is because Fitbit Premium subscription is undeniably a great feature for housebound users. This little add-on allows you to access a few guided workouts, including yoga and cardio sessions. It would usually set you back £7.99 per month, but because of the ongoing pandemic situation, the company has decided to let everyone access that content for free for 90 days.

As such, it’s not worth holding out until your local pool and gym have reopened to get a Fitbit, because you might miss out on that freebie.

You’ll probably only be able to use the basic activity tracking functions until we’re out of lockdown, but the in-home workouts might be a good substitute for your usual gym class.

