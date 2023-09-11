Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

4 Surprise announcements we’d love see from Apple this week

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is almost certain to unveil the iPhone 15 range at its Wonderlust event on September 12, but we’re hoping there are some surprises in store for the big keynote.

Over the years, the company has often gone beyond the expected line-up of iPhone and Apple Watch launches to deliver unexpected tech products. There was a time when the surprise “one more thing” announcement came to be expected from the company during these launch events. And thus stopped being a surprise.

However, some of the biggest products in the company’s illustrious history arrived in this manner. We still remember Steve Jobs pulling the iPod nano out of the little jeans pocket.

The first public FaceTime call between Steve Jobs and Jony Ive was a cool moment, as was the MacBook Air coming out of the manilla envelope back in 2008, and the Apple Watch launching in 2014. More recently, Apple announced the switch to M-Series processors and the Vision Pro headset in this signature fashion.

We’re hoping for a similar surprise this year….

Apple HomePad smart display

Apple refreshed the full-sized HomePod speaker a year ago, and the HomePod mini is still going great guns despite being nearly three years old. Rumours persist Apple could launch a smart speaker with an integrated display, similar to the Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. We’d love to see this iPad and HomePod team up for a counter top device with great sound, access to Siri and a version of tvOS on a smart display.

iPhone, iPad or MacBook Fold

File this one under ‘maybe, but not yet’ but we’ve love to see Apple finally enter the foldable realm and give iOS users a chance to experience the benefits of a flexible display.

Recent reports suggest Apple might have larger ambitions than an iPhone Fold and the company’s first ever foldable could be a MacBook / iPad hybrid.

iPhone 14 Pro for less with this 100GB contract

iPhone 14 Pro for less with this 100GB contract

This is the perfect low-cost iPhone 14 Pro contact that still offers plenty of data, so you won’t ever be caught out.

  • Mobiles UK
  • Just £69 upfront
  • Only £43.99/month
View Deal

AirPods Max 2

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones arrived in late 2020, which came too soon for the company’s push into Apple Music Lossless audio the following year. They are both incompatible with full lossless music both with wired and wireless connections, at least without a proper DAC.

It’s a shame because sonically, the earphones are among our favourites and the product has the excellent Spatial Audio tech and the signature seamless connection with Apple devices.

Considering there’s rumours of an upgrade to USB-C in the works, across the entire AirPods line, could Apple surprise us with a true second generation version of its over-ear headphones?

Dynamic Island comes into its own

As our editor Max Parker pointed out in an opinion piece today, Apple has yet to provide an essential use case for the Dynamic Island feature, which replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models and is rumoured to be present in all iPhone 15 models.

“If the iPhone 15 does indeed inherit the Dynamic Island then Apple needs to try and sell the reason for its existence better,” he writes. “Whether that’s by bringing developers up on stage to show how it can be utilised or by finding interesting ways of building it into native apps, it needs to feel more integral to the phone.”

Max reckons the Dynamic Island could be a stopgap for an iPhone with no notch at all. Now that would be the ultimate surprise!

You might like…

iPhone 15: All we know about the next Apple flagship so far

iPhone 15: All we know about the next Apple flagship so far

Lewis Painter 8 hours ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 5 days ago
4 big announcements we expect at Apple’s September event (and 2 we don’t)

4 big announcements we expect at Apple’s September event (and 2 we don’t)

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.