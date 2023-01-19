 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple reportedly making its own smart display

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is reportedly working on its own smart display to take on the likes of the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show.

According to the ever-reliable Apple commentator Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is looking to take on Amazon in Google in the smart home space with a raft of new smart home gear.

The company has recently returned to the smart speaker format in recent days with its revised second-generation HomePod, but its ambitions are said to lie beyond that.

According to Gurman, the first new product in this Apple smart home series will be a product that essentially amounts to a “low-end iPad… that can control things like thermostats and lights, show video and handled FaceTime chats”. In other words, a smart display.

This cheaper iPad would be magnetised for mounting on a stand or some other surface. It seems Apple has also been pondering over a larger smart display device.

Don’t expect to see an official announcement about these Apple smart displays any time soon, as they appear to be in the early days of production.

The report also mentions that a new Apple TV is in the works for next year, following on from the Apple TV (2022), with (unsurprisingly) a faster processor. Don’t expect it to be able to support 8k video, however.

Remember the Apple TV rumours? As in, the suggestion that Apple might be making an actual physical television set and not just a box called Apple TV? Apparently that project isn’t entirely dead, despite having suffered setbacks.

You might like…

Best Amazon Echo 2023: Find your perfect smart speaker

Best Amazon Echo 2023: Find your perfect smart speaker

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Best Fire TV 2023: The best streaming sticks for Prime subscribers

Best Fire TV 2023: The best streaming sticks for Prime subscribers

Alastair Stevenson 6 months ago
Google Nest Hub Max Review

Google Nest Hub Max Review

David Ludlow 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.