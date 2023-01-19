Apple reportedly making its own smart display

Apple is reportedly working on its own smart display to take on the likes of the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show.

According to the ever-reliable Apple commentator Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is looking to take on Amazon in Google in the smart home space with a raft of new smart home gear.

The company has recently returned to the smart speaker format in recent days with its revised second-generation HomePod, but its ambitions are said to lie beyond that.

According to Gurman, the first new product in this Apple smart home series will be a product that essentially amounts to a “low-end iPad… that can control things like thermostats and lights, show video and handled FaceTime chats”. In other words, a smart display.

This cheaper iPad would be magnetised for mounting on a stand or some other surface. It seems Apple has also been pondering over a larger smart display device.

Don’t expect to see an official announcement about these Apple smart displays any time soon, as they appear to be in the early days of production.

The report also mentions that a new Apple TV is in the works for next year, following on from the Apple TV (2022), with (unsurprisingly) a faster processor. Don’t expect it to be able to support 8k video, however.

Remember the Apple TV rumours? As in, the suggestion that Apple might be making an actual physical television set and not just a box called Apple TV? Apparently that project isn’t entirely dead, despite having suffered setbacks.