Zombie Army 4: Dead War shambles our way in February 2020 – and it has zombie sharks

Rebellion has announced that Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be coming to consoles and PC in February 2020, so it’s time to reload and get ready for the undead menace.

Following in the footsteps of Zombie Army Trilogy, this is the fourth installment in Rebellion’s undead shooter series which uses a similar gameplay model to the hugely popular Sniper Elite franchise.

The release date is pencilled in for February 4, 2020 across PS4, Xbox One and PC. The latter version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for 12 months, joining the likes of Control and Borderlands 3.

Rebellion accompanied the announcement with a gruesome new trailer, revealing that players will need to contend with a Zombie Shark of all things if they hope to escape unscathed through all the bloodshed.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Here’s a peek from the official description: “From Venetian canals gurgling with death to a Croatian zoo now home to mortal terror, and pouncing, bloodthirsty Creepers to grotesque, zombified tanks, demonically possessed and able to spawn undead at will! Brace yourself for a Mediterranean nightmare in the post-World War 2 hellscape of Zombie Army 4!”

You can choose to conquer missions alone or team up with friends as you take on a variety of different zombie adversaries, some of which aren’t humanoid. They’ll be evil animals, monsters and goodness knows what else standing in your way throughout the WW2 shooter. Obviously, it’s not designed to be historically accurate.

I had a chance to play Zombie Army 4: Dead War at E3 2019 and came away pretty impressed. It’s a robust, satisfying shooter with enough mechanical nuance in its firearms and characters to keep players invested for a good while. Time will tell how engaging its entire campaign and multiplayer offerings will be, though.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…