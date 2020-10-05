YouTube 4K arrives on Apple TV – here’s how to get it

Apple TV has long had one missing feature that stands out above all else – YouTube 4K. The higher resolution is finally coming to Apple TV 4K boxes, but it isn’t without a few catches. Here’s how to make sure you get it when it’s rolled out to your region.

It has been a long time coming but 4K YouTube is finally rolling out to Apple TV 4K devices, but not everyone has it just yet and there are a couple of things you need to do in order to get it as soon as possible. The update already appears to have launched in the US (via 9To5Mac) but UK owners are still waiting around.

Here are a few steps to make sure your Apple TV 4K is up to date, from the system software to the YouTube app, so you’ll get it as soon as the rollout happens in your region.

If you aren’t already on the latest version of tvOS (14.0.1) then that’s your first step:

Head to Settings

Scroll down to System

Click Software Updates

If “tvOS 14.0.1” isn’t present on the left side of the screen, click Update Software

Next, you’ll want to check the YouTube app is up to date. Like tvOS, you may have your Apple TV 4K set to update apps automatically but it’s worth checking anyway:

Go to the App Store

Search for YouTube

You’ll either be prompted to “Open” or “Update”. Click Update if the latter is present

That’s it, you’re all set to get YouTube 4K when it is available. As we previously mentioned, there are a couple of catches. The first being that the update is still not available in the UK despite rolling out in the US but you shouldn’t be waiting all that long.

The next is the lack of support for HDR and 60fps. Users will be happy to finally get 4K but YouTube on Apple TV is still left behind the curve with the lack of the above features – both of which are present on a range of other streaming devices. 60fps YouTube support was launched way back in 2014 (via The Verge).

