Want to watch that YouTube video again? And again? And again? Well, don’t worry, our guide tells you how to loop YouTube videos, and it’s pretty straight forward.

The ability to loop YouTube videos was missing until a few years ago, becoming a lasting gripe for users. No longer though – now you can loop to your heart’s content. Better still, you won’t have to rely on third-party software to do it, as the capability is now available within the YouTube interface.

If you want to loop a video, we have good news! It’s really, really simple. Just right click on the video you’re watching and select ‘loop’ (pictured below).

Related: How to transfer a Google Play Music library to YouTube Music

Once you’ve selected ‘loop’, that option will remain ticked, and the video in question will remain on loop until you untick the option or exit the window.

So, will you use your new-found video looping powers for good or evil?

One more useful deployment of YouTube’s looping facility might be to loop your favourite playlist from YouTube while you’re doing a home work out. No more jumping up mid-set to change your music as the video grinds to a halt.

Equally, if you’re cooking, or baking, try putting your music on loop. That way you won’t have to cover your phone in flour/eggs/cooking oil every time you try to change a song. Just make sure you pick a playlist you really do enjoy, or it will get old quickly.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Deals – All the best bundle deals and offers on the Switch Lite

If you’re feeling less constructive, we’d recommend looping the video below. It’s already ten hours long so you can quickly pass a few of those days, weeks and months you’ve been worrying about.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…