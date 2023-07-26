Your Xbox console is getting a brand new look, from today

Microsoft is now rolling out a brand new Home dashboard for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

The new Home Screen is quite a departure from the previous version and simplifies the experience with a much cleaner and less cluttered look.

The key addition is a quick access menu at the very top of the display, which includes options to browse your game Library, the Microsoft Store, or Xbox Game Pass. There’s also access to the search and settings pages.

That, Microsoft says, leaves loads of room for the new option to personalise your background image depending on the game you’ve selected from the recently played list.

The new layout “creates more space for your personalised background by simplifying the layout and putting the games you recently played and other content and apps towards the bottom of the screen.”

Microsoft says the new dashboard also improves game discovery via lists of curated and personalised games. Gamers will also be able to pin games to the home screen, as well as the Quick Resume menu. There’s also an updated Friends & Community Updates row, as well as a Watch & Listen spotlight featuring your favourite entertainment apps.

The update is on the way to all Xbox consoles, but you might not see it straight away.

“We’re currently rolling the new Home experience out to a subset of all Xbox consoles. This means that some customers will need to wait a few weeks to get their hands on it,” the company writes. “Rest assured over the next few weeks, it’s coming to a console near you! If you’re seeing the new Home on your console and you want to customise it to your liking, our guide has you covered.”