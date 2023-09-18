Your Apple Watch just got a brand new look thanks to iOS 17

Apple has, as promised, released the watchOS 10 update for compatible Apple Watch models.

The launch comes following the Wonderlust launch event last week and ahead of this Friday’s hardware release of the carbon neutral Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Among the watchOS 10 highlights are a brand new Smart Stack widget system which shows information from key apps like Weather, Health, Stocks Calendar, News, Apple Music and loads more.

It’s arguably the biggest change to the Apple Watch UI in the history of the range and promises to completely change how we interact with Apple Watch models. Smart Stack made its debut on iOS and can be handy in allowing users to see at-a-glance information without jumping into the app.

Beyond the UI change, Apple is improving its Mindfulness app to help you log your feelings in any given moment. It’ll also track how long you’ve been outside thanks to the ambient light sensor. There’s better golf, cycling and hiking tracking and there’s a Snoopy watch face following tie-ins with Mickey Mouse and Toy Story. Key apps like Apple Maps, Weather, Calls and more have been redesigned too.

Apple’s watchOS 10 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and up, which gives users a great opportunity to freshen up theire timepiece even if it was purchased more than five years ago.

You can update to watchOS 10 now, but first you’ll need to ensure your iPhone is running iOS 17. It’s possible to update to watchOS 10 directly from the Apple Watch in the manner Apple explains below.