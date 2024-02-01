You don’t need Vision Pro to enjoy iPhone 15 Pro Spatial Video in VR

The Apple Vision Pro is out in the United States tomorrow (Feb 2) and many early adopters will be excited to try one of the killer features – the Spatial Videos captured by the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, you won’t need to splash out $3,499 on Apple’s new mixed reality headset to enjoy the immersive 3D videos, provided you’ve already spent upwards of a grand on one of Apple’s newest iPhones in order to capture them in the first place.

Meta has today announced an update enabling support for Spatial Video on its Quest VR headsets, which are decidedly less expensive than Apple’s new head mounted display. It’ll be possible by uploading the content via the Meta Quest mobile app, from which they can be streamed.

“When you put on your Meta Quest headset, simply select the spatial video content in the Files menu for an immersive viewing experience. You can manage your spatial video content from either the Meta Quest mobile app gallery or in the spatial videos section of the Files menu in your headset,” Meta says in the announcement.

Meta said it has uploaded some samples for you to experience what the feature has to offer, which is also handy if you don’t have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max capable of capturing them.

Apple introduced Spatial Video with the iPhone 15 Pro range. It combines simultaneous recordings from two of the iPhone 15 Pro‘s three cameras to capture the footage in 3D, enabling users to effectively relive experiences show from a first-person perspective on a display that encapsulates their field of vision.

Meta Quest v62 Update also includes game pad support for the Meta Quest Browser, while adding support for the DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers. The update also includes the addition of single gesture quick actions for Meta Quest.

“Rather than having to navigate through a menu, you can now perform these actions by looking down at your palm and performing one simple gesture—just a short pinch to show and hide the Universal Menu or a long pinch to recenter the display,” Meta says.