iPhone 15 Pro camera features: 5x zoom, focal flexibility, Spatial Video

iPhone 15 Pro camera features: Apple is going all out with the iPhone 15 Pro‘s camera to truly separate the phone from the pack. Here are the best exclusive features.

Apple offered a few surprises, added some long-demanded features and a potenital killer app for the Vision Pro headset. Here’s the pick of the bunch.

Spatial Video

Apple may have given the Vision Pro headset the ‘human’ feature we’ve been waiting for. You’ve heard of the immersive Spatial Audio for Apple Music, but in a new feature exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple is launching Spatial Video.

Effectively, it’s 3D video. Apple is combining two of the three cameras to record video simultaneously. You might be thinking 3D video has had its day, but the added wrinkle of the Vision Pro makes this intriguing.

“Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro,” Apple says in a press release. You can sit around watching your vacation videos in 3D, while not enjoying them with anyone else. Sounds fun.

3x Telephoto, 5x optical zoom

The iPhone 15 Pro is the first to include a 3x telephoto camera (previously 2x) and, thanks to a periscope lens, the longest optical zoom on an iPhone. You’ll get a 5x optical zoom, which is up from 3x. It’s a feature iPhone users have been clamouring for for years and is one of the bigger hardware upgrades this year.

24MP super-high-resolution

Apple is maintaining the Pro phone’s 48-megapixel main camera, but the photos will now be taken at a default 24-megapixel resolution, which Apple says delivers incredible image quality, while maintaining a practical file size for storing and sharing.

Portraits outside of Portrait Mode

The iPhone 15 Pro can intelligently take portraits with all of the associated effects without actually entering the specific Portrait Mode within the camera interface.

It’s a neat new feature enabled when people cats or dogs are spotted within the frame and the user taps to focus, all of that depth information will automatically be captured. From there you’ll be able to transform it into a portrait photo within the Photos app. Nice. Users will also be able to adjust that focal point too.

Focal length flexibility

For the first time, the main iPhone 15 Pro camera will enable users to set the focal length. Users can choose from 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm and even set one as a new default. Apple reckons you’ll be able to replicate seven pro lenses via the new set up; Macro mode, 13mm 0.5x zoom, 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm, 48mm and 120mm.

ProRaw x 4?

Apple says it is boosting the 48-megapixel ProRAW mode, Apple is enabling users to shoot in 48-megapixel HEIF format, which offers 4x the resolution.

Other features