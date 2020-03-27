You can now watch The Mandalorian episode 3 on Disney Plus UK

In need of an end of the week pick me up? The Mandalorian episode 3 has just landed on Disney Plus UK.

The streaming service went live in Blighty on Monday, but despite the fact that The Mandalorian was actually released in November 2019 − with the eighth and final episode of series one airing on December 27 − in the UK, the House of Mouse is treating the show as if it was a brand spanking new release.

But there’s an obvious reason for this. Disney Plus offers users a seven-day free trial, and if all eight episodes of The Mandalorian were available on the platform from day one, it’s likely that a lot of people would have binge-watched them all, then cancelled their trial.

But that doesn’t mean UK-based Star Wars fans don’t have a right to moan. After all, they’ve already had to wait more than four months longer for the blockbuster series than fans based in the US. Those who opted against pirating the show, anyway.

Disney will be dropping one new episode onto Disney Plus UK ever Friday for the next five weeks. Here’s Disney’s Plus UK’s The Mandalorian release schedule:

The Mandalorian episode 1 and 2: Tuesday, March 24

The Mandalorian episode 3: Friday, March 27

The Mandalorian episode 4: Friday, April 3

The Mandalorian episode 5: Friday, April 10

The Mandalorian episode 6: Friday, April 17

The Mandalorian episode 7: Friday, April 24

The Mandalorian episode 8 (finale): Friday, May 1

The Mandalorian is one of just 28 Disney Plus originals (this includes nine shorts and specials), but that will grow over time. However, Disney has confirmed that not all of Disney Plus’ new movies and TV shows will premiere at the same time around the world, and it’s possible that the US market will get preferential treatment.

