You can now get a taste of Android 10 on the OnePlus 7 Pro

Android 10 has now officially launched, but it’s not expected to come to the OnePlus 7 series for a little while yet. However, keen OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can try out the software early, thanks to the latest Android 10 Developer Preview.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can officially update their phones to Android Q Developer Preview 5. Did nobody get the memo about the naming convention change?

Major changes to the OS include improved system functions and stability and the addition of OnePlus fullscreen gestures. The update is based on Android 10 Beta 6.

Android Q Developer Preview 5 is, well, a developer preview. This means it is likely going to come with a few hiccups yet to be straightened out. Known issues in Preview 5 include compatibility problems with apps – notably Google Pay – and the possibility of system lag and stability issues.

OnePlus global product operations manager Manu J. shared the tip, along with a list of progressively more stern warnings about the risks of updating your phone to the developer preview.

“As the name suggests, this build of Android Q is best suited for developers and early adopters,” explained Manu J. “As it is still in an early stage of development, we do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little or no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs. Proceed at your own risk!”.

If your battery is above 30%, you have 3GB of storage to spare and you have taken the time to heed Manu J.’s warnings, here’s how you can update your OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro to Android 10 now.

Be aware that this will erase everything on your phone, so make sure to back your handset up before you begin.

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server

Copy the ROM upgrade package to your phone storage

Go to ‘Settings’

Tap ‘System’

Tap ‘System updates’

Tap the top right icon

Tap ‘Local Upgrade’

Tap on the installation package

Tap ‘Upgrade’

After the upgrade is complete, restart your phone

You can download the Android 10 beta package directly from the OnePlus forum.

