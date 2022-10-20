You can now control your TV volume directly from your Xbox

Microsoft has released a software update for Xbox Series S/X consoles, which enables users to control their TV volume directly from their controller.

The update, which has been more than a year in the offing, includes greater access to a HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC), which makes it possible to control other devices also connected to the console.

So, instead of reaching for the remote when you wish to turn up the volume to hear some mid-game dialogue, you can achieve the same end goal using the game pad already in your hand. The app will also control supported video apps like Netflix.

Microsoft explains in an Xbox Wire post: “You can now change the TV volume within the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. To get started, press the Xbox button on your controller to pull up the guide and navigate to the Audio & music section, where you’ll see buttons for you to change your TV volume or mute it. This eliminates the need to reach for your TV remote to change the volume mid-game or movie.”

Xbox users will also benefit from another audio-based change. They’ll be able to mute the oft-startling start-up sound. After installing the update, users can navigate to Profile & system > Settings > General > Volume & audio output > Additional options and select Mute startup sounds.

The update also includes a change to the power mode names to make them more in-line with what you’re actually doing. Standby is updated to Sleep and Shutdown is “Shutdown (energy saving)”

As well as a firmware update with a few bug fixes, Microsoft is giving Xbox owners the opportunity to make an Xbox your “home” console. This is ideal if multiple people are using your console, as it gives friends and family access to your fames when you’re not personally signed in. Home Xbox consoles also enable gamers to play digital titles offline.