 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft to let you control your Xbox with a TV remote

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Microsoft is testing out a feature that lets you navigate the Xbox Dashboard using a TV remote.

The feature, which has already rolled out to certain members of the Xbox Insider Program, enables Xbox Series X and Series S users to negotiate media apps like Netflix using an HDMI-CEC remote control.

As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft’s new implementation also enables you to switch the input on your TV by pressing the Xbox button on your Xbox controller. When activated, this means that there’s no need to switch sources manually using your TV remote.

CEC stands for Consumer Electronics Control, and was created to enable devices connected by HDMI to work together. At a basic level, an HDMI-CEC set-up will mean that turning your TV off will also turn off your soundbar or Blu-ray player.

It also means that you can potentially use one controller for all of your home cinema equipment, regardless of brand, thus stemming the tide of remote controls that has flooded our living rooms for decades.

The Xbox Series X and S already had limited HDMI-CEC integration, enabling you to control your TV’s volume or turn on your TV along with your console. But this additional integration would make using your Xbox as a full-on media centre a much more viable proposition.

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Best Xbox One Games 2021: Our top must-play titles for Microsoft’s console

Best Xbox One Games 2021: Our top must-play titles for Microsoft’s console

Jade King 8 months ago
HDMI ARC: What is it and why do I need it?

HDMI ARC: What is it and why do I need it?

Verity Burns 3 years ago

There’s no word on when these HDMI-CEC features will roll out to the general Xbox community, but Microsoft has been extremely active in improving and expanding its Xbox controller functionality of late.

The latest firmware update improves compatibility with older Xbox controllers and adds Bluetooth Low Energy support, making it easier to switch between devices.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.