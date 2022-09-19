Xbox Series S/X just got an overdue fix for playing older games

Microsoft has confirmed a small but significant change for Xbox Series S/X owners who still have a penchant for playing Xbox One games.

Owners of the new-gen consoles can now slip in an Xbox One disc and play the game without going online first. This finally reverses the cumbersome DRM compatibility check that mandated internet access to enjoy the games previously purchased.

YouTuber Hikikomori Media (via Idle Sloth on Twitter) discovered the Xbox Series S/X consoles are no longer complaining that “this game isn’t ready yet” if unable to download an authentication file from Microsoft servers.

If you have the most recent September firmware update (2206), you can play just as easily as if using a physical disc for the new consoles. The YouTuber turned off his internet connection and simply installed from the disc and launched when ready to jump right into the Xbox One version of games like Resident Evil Village, and Devil May Cry HD Collection.

The fix was confirmed by Xbox engineer Eden Marie, on Twitter. She wrote: “Yes, this is true since the 2206 update. We examined data since Series X|S launch & determined the online compatibility check isn’t needed in the vast majority of cases for Xbox One discs. Some games may still need to be updated online after install to ensure the best experience.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work for some backward compatibility games like Deadly Premonition for the Xbox 360. You’ll still have to be online to download the Series S/X compatible version. Games that you don’t own, i.e. games you’ve downloaded as part of your Game Pass subscription naturally require the online check-in as well.

