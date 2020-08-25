You can already watch a review of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung has only just unveiled it’s next foldable – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 – during its recent Unpacked event. We may be fresh off Samsung lifting the lid of the new phone but a reviewer over on YouTube has already spilt the whole contents.

The standouts from Samsung’s Unpacked event included the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. However, despite the unique nature of the bean-like Buds Live, that stuff was pretty run-of-the-mill. What got us excited was Samsung’s foldable follow-up and someone has got their cheeky hands on it already.

The video comes courtesy of a Chinese YouTube channel and, while the language barrier may be a restriction for many, you can still get an in-depth preview of the look of the device ahead of its full release. Take a look:

Some of the more notable moments from the video include side-by-side comparisons with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold – in particular, the difference between the screens.

The change in the front screen is the most exciting, with it becoming far closer to what you’d expect from a regular phone display in terms of size and useability. For the original, the front screen wasn’t worth much beyond reading notifications.

Opening up the Z Fold 2, we’re also greeted with a much cleaner look. The awkward notch in the top-right corner is gone, offering a mammoth screen that’s up from 7.3-inches to 7.6-inches. The display is only hindered by the relatively unoffensive punch-hole display.

The rest of the video is still worth a watch too, providing our most in-depth look yet about how a device like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be used in everyday life. From sitting it down longways like a laptop for a more comfortable viewing or typing experience to going full tablet view when taking photos for a more detailed look before capturing the perfect snap.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set to drop on September 1 so you haven’t got that long to wait if you are willing to shell out those premium foldable bucks for this cutting edge device.

