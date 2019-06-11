Xiaomi Mi Band 4 looks like the Fitbit Charge killer we’ve been waiting for

Xiaomi’s latest budget-friendly activity tracker boasts a host of attractive new high-level features — does it have what it takes to beat Fitbit?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will have a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display, voice assistant, and water resistance up to 50 metres. These are all impressive features, and they raise the question of whether Xiaomi will be able to knock Fitbit off its perch. But the price is yet to be confirmed, and that could well be the deciding factor.

Related: Best Fitness Trackers

Here is the full list of specifications, as reported by FoneArena:

0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more

Microphone for voice assistant (NFC Edition only)

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g / 22.2g (NFC) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

135mAh / 125mAh (NFC) Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days / 15 days (NFC) of usage

There’s also a Marvel special edition of the Mi Band 4, which includes different interchangeable bands for Iron Man, Captain America, and the Avengers. This will no doubt be a highly sought-after gadget for fans of the comic book movies.

In our review of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, we described it as a bare-bones fitness tracker and even given its budget price (£27/~$35) we were not impressed by its highly inaccurate heart rate monitor and very basic sleep tracking. However the battery life, build quality, and water-resistance were redeeming features. We’ll have to see significant improvements in the performance of the Mi Band 4 before we can recommend it.

By contrast, the rival Fitbit Charge 3 scored 4.5 stars out of 5 in our in-depth review and received praise for the quality of its companion app, large sharp display, and strong battery life. At £120 ($120), it’s much more expensive than the Mi Band 3 — but in this case, you get what you pay for. Remember to check out our review of the Mi Band 4 after to launch to see if it really can offer a cut-price but reliable alternative to Fitbit.