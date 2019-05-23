The Xiaomi Mi 9 scored 5/5 in our review, making it one of the best smartphones around. It now looks like a ‘Pro’ version might be coming soon and we’re very excited.

The upgraded version will apparently be named the Xiaomi Mi 9T, and it has just passed certification tests in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Russia. This surely heralds its arrival on the global market, and we can’t wait to see how it measures up.

GSMArena report that the Mi 9T is expected to keep the Snapdragon 855 processor and the 48-megapixel camera, but speculate that it will house a larger battery, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Mi 9T will likely sit alongside the Mi 9, to which we awarded the full five stars in our Xiaomi Mi 9 review. Interestingly, the premium model from the previous series was named the Mi 8 Pro instead of the Mi 8T. The new naming system is a trick borrowed from OnePlus, who name its special editions ‘T’, like the OnePlus 6T — so this change could be a specific challenge to OnePlus’ competitive ‘flagship killer’ handsets, and in particular the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 impressed us with its 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, which we claimed was similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (apart from maximum brightness).

The performance was also smooth, with a boost that kicks in when you play games. But the key feature was surely the triple camera, which offers fantastic versatility: a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. team up to offer the kind of fantastic versatility only rivalled by the likes of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

But what made the Mi 9 even more impressive was its price; costing £499 (~£630), around half the price of the iPhone XS, it can still offer enviable flagship performance.