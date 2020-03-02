Xiaomi just showed off a 40W wireless charger and it’s fast

Xiaomi demoed a new super speedy 40W wireless fast charger concept on Weibo today.

Wireless charging and fast-charge facilities could be a key battleground for phone companies this year and this is Xiaomi’s effort to get ahead of the curve.

A modified version of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro was used during the wireless charge test. The phone had a 4000 mAh battery and charged to 57% in 20 minutes and 100% in just 40 minutes.

Related: Best Wireless Charger 2020 – 7 of the best Qi pads for iPhone and Android

Xiaomi hopes that technological showcases like this will help advance the company’s reputation internationally. Offering convenience, in the form of fast wireless charging, is sure to appeal to consumers.

At this point Xiaomi may be ahead of the curve but bear in mind that this feature is not yet available on a handset that has been released. Even the Mi 10 Pro, a version of which was used in the test, is currently only available in China.

When the Mi 10 Pro was launched in China last week, we noticed a bit of an unusual feature to its battery set-up. The battery in the Pro version of the phone was actually smaller than that in the normal Mi 10, which supports wired or wireless 30w charging itself.

Related: Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro – Should you go Pro?

That extra capacity could be needed too, as both phones pack some impressive specs. Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with full HD resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both also pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Xiaomi has pulled this kind of stunt before, so don’t get excited about your wireless 40W fast-charger just yet. In March of last year, for instance, we saw the Chinese company unveil a 100W charger that, Xiaomi claimed, could fully charge a 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes.

That charger still hasn’t come to market, so we’re tempering our expectations for this one. However, this latest project does seem more plausible, so it’s probably more likely that we see this than the 100W monster charger. Watch this space.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…