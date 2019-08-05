Xiaomi just one upped Samsung’s camera phone plans: Here’s how

Xiaomi will reveal a spiffy mobile camera using Samsung’s latest 64-megapixel mobile camera sensor on the 7th of August.

Xiaomi revealed it will demo the tech on a new quad-camera using the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor via a post on Chinese social media site Weibo over the weekend.

The date means the demo will occur the same day Samsung unveils its hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 10 phablet, which is expected to use a more premium camera sensor.

Related: Best mid-range smartphone 2019

The 64-megapixel unit is a mid-range sensor designed to replace the same 48-megapixel Sony sensor used in most 2019 mid-rangers, like the OnePlus 7 and Xiaomi Mii 9.

Samsung made a lot of noise about the sensor when it unveiled it earlier this year. The camera won’t actually shoot in 64-megapixels. Instead it’ll use pixel binning to create sharper, more impressive 16-megapixel shots.

Samsung also claims the sensor will be able to shoot significantly more realistic HDR content than competing smartphone cameras, though it didn’t offer much technical detail why.

We’ll hope to hear more about it on the 7th, when Xiaomi showcase the sensor in action at its image processing lab in China.

The news means Xiaomi will show off the sensor a full day before Redmi, which was expected to be the first company with a working phone using the camera tech.

Related: Best camera phone 2019

Xiaomi hasn’t actually confirmed if the launch will feature a new smartphone. Given how soon its happening we’re expecting it to be a purely technical demo on a pre-production test unit, however. It’s more likely we’ll see the sensor appear a little later on Xiaomi’s hotly anticipated Mi 10 and Mi Mix 4.

The event follows widespread reports Xiaomi has been experimenting with the new sensor. News about Xiaomi’s plans for the tech broke earlier in July when XDA Member kackskrz spotted a “64MP DUAL CAMERA,” watermark on images in the company’s MIUI camera app.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More