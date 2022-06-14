 large image

Xiaomi 12 Ultra specs leak with mostly pros and a few cons

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Specifications for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra appear to have leaked online, revealing a series of high-end specs and one or two minor disappointments.

Prolific tipster Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter to post a list of key specs for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which will slot in above the Xiaomi 12 Pro as the brand’s new super-flagship option some time this year.

As you can see, it’s pretty much what you’d expect from an Android flagship launching in the second half of 2022.

You get a typically high grade 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a speedy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which should provide a modest performance bump over the early 2022 crowd.

There’s also a meaty-looking triple camera system, led by a 50MP wide sensor and backed by a 48MP ultra-wide and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto camera.

We’re a little disappointed to note a step back in the battery department, however. With a 4,800mAh battery, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is less capacious than its 5,000mAh predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (pictured), not to mention most of its 2022 flagship rivals.

There’s been no progress on the charging front either, with the same 67W wired charging support. That’s not bad at all, of course, but the (presumably) cheaper Xiaomi 12 Pro offers 120W charging. Meanwhile, 50W wireless charging support is a step back from the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s 67W.

We’ll have to wait and see if these specs pan out when the Xiaomi 12 Ultra launches later this year.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
