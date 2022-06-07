Fresh Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders offer us our best look yet

New renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have offered us the best look yet at the forthcoming super-flagship.

These unofficial CAD renders come courtesy of reliable tipster OnLeaks, via Zouton. They reveal the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in all its glory ahead of an expected July release.

This isn’t the first set of Ultra renders that we’ve seen, but they are comfortably the best, granting a clear multi-angled look at what promises to be one of the biggest (quite literally) smartphone releases of 2022. You could almost be convinced that they’re official.

Still remarkable even after repeated leaks is the 12 Ultra’s expanded camera module, which suggests that Xiaomi hasn’t learned many lessons from the excessively proportioned Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (pictured). This module takes up a good third of the rear surface.

One lesson that Xiaomi evidently did take from its flawed Mi 11 Ultra flagship is that people don’t need a second display on the back of their phone. The new phone might have a huge rear module, but at least it’s all camera.

Talking of which, it’s notable that these fresh renders have included Leica branding. This follows the news in May that the German camera specialist had defected from team Huawei to team Xiaomi.

The announcement at the time revealed that the two companies were working on a new unnamed smartphone to be launched in July. They might not have been keen to name that phone, but we’ll place a not-particularly-brave bet that it’s the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

We’re expecting the phone to pack a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP periscope lens.