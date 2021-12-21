 large image

Xiaomi 12 series officially revealed ahead of December 28 announcement

Jon Mundy

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will receive an announcement on December 28, and we’ve already received an official image of the two side-by-side.

Xiaomi has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to issue an open invite to a live broadcast event on December 28, which is exactly a week today.

With the forthcoming Xiaomi 12 series, the company says that “the first-class functions and configurations” will “no longer be limited to size”.

We have to take the vagaries of Google Translate into account here, but Xiaomi appears to be playing up the combination of high-end performance and small form factor in the “small-sized high-end flagship” Xiaomi 12.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be “an all-round high-end flagship”.

More interesting even than those tidbits is the accompanying image, which shows both phones side by side. Admittedly this is in a dark environment, and it’s from the front, so we don’t really see much more than a pair of glowing screens.

But we’ve already seen the Xiaomi 12 design in some detail courtesy of various leaks. What this picture serves to highlight is the large size discrepancy between the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi 12 will be a mere 152.7mm tall. That’s hardly a small phone – the iPhone 13 Mini is a genuinely tiny 131.5mm tall. But it would still represents a significant reduction from the Xiaomi Mi 11 (pictured), which is 164.3mm tall.

The Xiaomi 12 has been confirmed to be the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. We’re also expecting a multi-camera array led by a large 50MP sensor.

Jon Mundy
