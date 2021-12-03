 large image

The Xiaomi 12 has an unusual design in its latest leak

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Xiaomi 12 smartphone has seen a few leaks, and the pictures aren’t exactly what we would have expected.

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to launch on 12 December, but so far the company has been very tight-lipped about what the new smartphone will look like.

GSMArena has recently reported on some leaked renders of the smartphone, which give us an insight into the new design.

Xiaomi 12 leaks
Credit: GSMArena

As you can see from the picture above, the phone will feature a triple camera setup with one bigger hole for the main shooter, alongside two smaller cameras below it.

The microphone and the flash are also housed on this little island. Looking at the picture below, it seems that the main camera will be 50-megapixels, though we don’t yet know the specs for the other two sensors.

Xiaomi 12 leaks
Credit: GSMArena

We also know that Xiaomi will be launching three phones, according to the same article by GSMArena, which will be different from the Mi 11 launch, where the vanilla phone model came out much earlier than either the Mi 11 Pro or the Mi 11 Ultra.

We don’t know a lot more about the Xiaomi 12 smartphone, other than that it’s expected to launch sometime next year, likely during the first half. Other leaks have also hinted that this smartphone won’t have a front-facing camera, but looking at the renders above, we can see a small punched out hole on the display, which is likely a camera.

The company also confirmed that this will be the first smartphone to support the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While we haven’t had the chance to test out the latest mobile platform, if Qualcomm is to be believed it is one of the most powerful mobile chips available and will make the Xiaomi 12 very capable.

We’ll be sure to update you if any more news comes out about the Xiaomi 12, so keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews.

