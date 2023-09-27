Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Cloud Gaming hits Meta Quest 3 in 2023, but what about Quest 2?

It’s been almost year since Meta confirmed Xbox Cloud Gaming was coming to Quest headsets, but the feature is yet to launch for the existing Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2.

In fact, the first users to get access to the Game Pass library within a gigantic virtual 2D display will be owners of the new Quest 3, which goes on sale next month.

Today, during Oculus Connect Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Quest 3 will get the Xbox Cloud Gaming feature at some point during the month December. Of course, a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in order to access hundreds of games over the cloud.

Zuckerberg didn’t elaborate to say whether this launch would include the existing headsets, although they shouldn’t be too far behind, given the feature was announced a good eight months before the Meta Quest 3 was revealed.

Once it does arrive, gamers will be able to sync their Xbox controller and enjoy top titles like Starfield, the forthcoming Forza Motorsport, Halo: Infinite, Microsoft Flight Similator and loads, loads more.

Effectively, gamers will have access to a much larger movie-theatre screen than their living room television, but there will be inherent sacrifices in terms of resolution and latency. The Quest 3 might have a pair of 4K lenses, but Xbox Cloud Gaming maxes out at 1080p.

Elswhere today, Meta fully showcased the Quest 3 after its partial reveal back in June. The company formerly known as Oculus is touting the first mass market mixed reality headset. It costs £479.99 for the 128GB version and is out on October 10. Pre-orders start now.

You can read all about the Meta Quest 3 specs here, while our own Lewis Painter has gone hands-on with the Meta Quest 3 today.

