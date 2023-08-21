Xbox Series X official console wraps will transform your console

PS5 gamers have been able to spice up look of their console for a while now. However, until now, Xbox gamers have had to put up with the standard colours – at least if you wanted an officially-branded solution.

That changes today, with Microsoft announcing Xbox Series X console wraps will go on sale later this year with pre-orders beginning now.

In a blog post, Microsoft unveiled the Starfield design, as well as a pair of camo options that’ll become available in Europe and North America on November 10 for $44.99 USD (about £35).

“The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit,” Microsoft said in the Xbox Wire post.

“Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place.”

Although Xbox gamers can often enter sweepstakes for custom console designs to promote various games and other tie-ins, we’ve long bemoaned being unable to buy them.

Now, at least, Xbox Series X gamers will be able to rock a look that matches their favourite way to spend time with the console.

PS5 gamers have loads of different plates to choose from and there’s also a new, custom Spider-Man 2 version of the console that’s available for pre-order to accompany the game.