Xbox September update brings a vital VRR tweak

Microsoft is preparing to roll out the September software update for Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, which includes an update to the Variable Refresh Rate feature.

The update, which is announced on the eve of the big Starfield release, will also give Xbox gamers the ability to stream gameplay directly to Discord pals and includes changes to rewards, wish lists, and in-game chat.

Let’s start with that VRR update though, which gives users more control over whether the feature is always on when using your Xbox console, or just when gaming.

For example, you might want the VRR feature on when playing multiplayer, sports, or fast-twitch games because it can boost latency, image quality and instances of screen tearing.

However, you might want not want that feature enabled when you’re using the Netflix app on Xbox to watch an episode of Stranger Things. So, Microsoft is giving you the chance to choose “Gaming Only” for VRR.

“Starting this week, you can choose how you want VRR enabled on your Xbox Series X or Series S console,” the company says in an Xbox Wire blog post. “To select your option, go to General > TV & display options > Video,and then go to the dropdown menu for VRR. You can select if you want VRR to be “Always On,” “Gaming Only,” or “Off.””

Secondly, Xbox is adding what is says is one of the most restricted feature from fans. Starting this week, gamers clicking “Stream your game” will give gamers the opportunity to share the action with their Discord pals.

Microsoft added: “To get started, first link your Discord account. Then you can join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from your Xbox console. To navigate there, press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Discord. Then scroll through your available Discord servers, jump into a voice channel with friends, and share your gameplay!”

Xbox owners will also see a new Rewards tab from the Profile & System settings page, while Microsoft is adding new wish-list notifications to let you know when a game on your Wishlist is up for pre-order.

The company is also rolling out the recently-announced voice reporting for inappropriate in-game chat. From this week, gamers will be able to capture a 60-second video clip of the offending incident and submit it as evidence.