Your Xbox One may soon offer to surprise you

The latest Xbox One Alpha Skip-Ahead preview has landed for a handful of players, and it includes an interesting feature for those whose game library has grown unwieldy.

Located in the game collection page, the “surprise me” button takes the decision making out of picking what game to boot up. Press it, and the Xbox One will select a game for you to play instead. It’s not clear if this is entirely random or based on your preferences, but it’s still an interesting idea: very much like the “I’m feeling lucky” button on Google which takes you to a search result without you having to choose.

Also, as it lives in the game collection section of the Xbox One, presumably it can only pick out titles you already have on your console – which is probably just as well if you don’t fancy waiting on something to download. But if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, a helping hand deciding which of the many titles to play would be pretty welcome.

Also in the preview is a way of customising your dashboard, letting you set up your homepage just the way you like it. Add, remove or reorder blocks, and twiddle with your background and colours to your heart’s content. Though it would be pretty surprising if Microsoft would allow you to remove ads for Xbox Live, new games and so on.

It’s not clear when these features will filter down to a stable release that’s fit for more general consumption, but it’s certainly interesting to see what’s around the corner.

Would you be happy with your Xbox One deciding what game you’re playing next, or do you want to maintain your free will? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

