 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox gaming on TV app will soon feel more like the console

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Xbox Cloud Gaming via the Xbox app to smart TVs will soon feel a little more authentic with a new update bringing rumble feedback into play.

The app, which is currently available on some Samsung Smart TVs (more on that below), enables Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to enjoy a library of top games without a console.

Halo Infinite has had an out-of-this-world price cut before Black Friday

Halo Infinite has had an out-of-this-world price cut before Black Friday

Halo Infinite has dropped to super-affordable £14.99, which is the cheapest price yet for the sci-fi epic.

  • Amazon
  • Save £40
  • Now £14.99
View Deal

Now, users able to experience the haptic feedback just as they do on a console when they take a hit in an FPS or corner a little too heavily in your favourite driving game.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Ashley McKissick writes: “Feel the wheels hitting that pavement as you drift in Forza Horizon 5 and the reloads of your Battle Rifle in your Halo: Infinite online multiplayer matches. When it rolls out by the end of the year, rumble will add a whole new layer to the Xbox games that you can play via the cloud on your 2021 and 2022 Samsung Smart TV.”

Speaking of those Samsung Smart TVs, Microsoft has also announced it is bringing the app to 2021 sets, meaning loads more gamers will be able to get on board.

“Rolling out through the rest of this year, select 2021 Samsung Smart TV owners will be able to search for and download the Xbox App right from their TV,” the company added. “This means existing Samsung customers will have instant access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, letting players stream hundreds of high-quality Xbox games, including new releases like Grounded and Pentiment, directly on their Smart TVs.”

Owners of these Samsung TVs are the only people able to access the Xbox app on their television sets at the moment.

Earlier this week Microsoft just said it had prioritised the TV app over the ‘Keystone’ streaming box, which would have brought cloud gaming to every television set. The company hasn’t been able to build the box for a palatable price point, but hasn’t ruled out launching it at some point in the future.

You might like…

Xbox streaming box would have been too expensive, Microsoft says

Xbox streaming box would have been too expensive, Microsoft says

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Early Black Friday Deals Live: The best bargains available now

Early Black Friday Deals Live: The best bargains available now

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
You can now play Xbox games directly on a Samsung TV – here’s how

You can now play Xbox games directly on a Samsung TV – here’s how

Chris Smith 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.