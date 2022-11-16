Xbox gaming on TV app will soon feel more like the console

Xbox Cloud Gaming via the Xbox app to smart TVs will soon feel a little more authentic with a new update bringing rumble feedback into play.

The app, which is currently available on some Samsung Smart TVs (more on that below), enables Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to enjoy a library of top games without a console.

Now, users able to experience the haptic feedback just as they do on a console when they take a hit in an FPS or corner a little too heavily in your favourite driving game.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Ashley McKissick writes: “Feel the wheels hitting that pavement as you drift in Forza Horizon 5 and the reloads of your Battle Rifle in your Halo: Infinite online multiplayer matches. When it rolls out by the end of the year, rumble will add a whole new layer to the Xbox games that you can play via the cloud on your 2021 and 2022 Samsung Smart TV.”

Speaking of those Samsung Smart TVs, Microsoft has also announced it is bringing the app to 2021 sets, meaning loads more gamers will be able to get on board.

“Rolling out through the rest of this year, select 2021 Samsung Smart TV owners will be able to search for and download the Xbox App right from their TV,” the company added. “This means existing Samsung customers will have instant access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, letting players stream hundreds of high-quality Xbox games, including new releases like Grounded and Pentiment, directly on their Smart TVs.”

Owners of these Samsung TVs are the only people able to access the Xbox app on their television sets at the moment.

Earlier this week Microsoft just said it had prioritised the TV app over the ‘Keystone’ streaming box, which would have brought cloud gaming to every television set. The company hasn’t been able to build the box for a palatable price point, but hasn’t ruled out launching it at some point in the future.