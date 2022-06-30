You can now play Xbox games directly on a Samsung TV – here’s how

Microsoft has released the Xbox app for Samsung‘s most recent smart TVs, making it possible to play games like Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 over the cloud.

The app was announced earlier this month and Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers can now download the Xbox app and connect their controllers to the TV via Bluetooth.

It’s the first time Microsoft has made the Xbox app, and hence games, available directly through a TV set. Of course, the number of gamers able to test the app will be limited right now as Samsung’s 2022 sets have only been available for a short period of time. Some of the TVs included are the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

The library of games is significant and includes everything Game Pass offers as part of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Among the hundreds available are first-party hits like Microsoft Flight Simulator, but also games like Battlefield V, DOOM Eternal, MLB: The Show 22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Mortal Kombat 11. You can see the full list here. If you don’t have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub, you’ll still be able to play Fortnite for free.

The launch happens today in 27 countries around the world. In order to find the Xbox app on your 2022 Samsung Smart TV, Microsoft proposes two methods that’ll depend on your location.

“In some countries you can access the Xbox app through Samsung’s new Gaming Hub. Simply navigate to the Gaming Hub via the user interface, launch the Xbox app, and you’re ready to go!” Microsoft says in a blog post.

“Otherwise you can navigate to the Samsung App store from the Samsung Media Hub, search for “Xbox” to download the app onto your TV, and launch it to begin playing.”