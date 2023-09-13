Xbox Game Pass Core launch line-up is a huge upgrade on Games With Gold

Microsoft has revealed the full list of 36 games that’ll be available as part of the new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription tier, which is about to replace Xbox Live Gold.

The tier, which will sit below the standard Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate offerings, includes a much smaller library of games, which will rotate in and out.

Save 25% on the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone Amazon has cut the price of the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods by 25%. Amazon

Save 25%

Now £74.99 View Deal

Game Pass Core goes live tomorrow, signalling the end for the Games With Gold scheme that gifted members a couple of games they could download and keep. Existing subscribers will be automatically moved over to the new tier and games already redeemed can be kept and redownloaded at any point.

The price isn’t changing, thankfully. Xbox Game Pass Core will cost the same £6.99/$9.90 a month, or £39.99/$59.99 a year. Gamers will also retain access to online multiplayer.

Microsoft announced around half of these games back in July when Core was confirmed, but now we have the full list. There’s plenty of classics in here, but most of them are a little long in the tooth at this point. There’s no access to games like Starfield, for instance, which is a day one launch for subscribers to Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

However, prepared to what gamers got with Games With Gold, this is a huge upgrade.

In a blog post, Microsoft said it plans to update the library 2-3 times a year and the subscription is available to Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X gamers. Here’s what you’ll get straight out of the gate:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Limbo

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Are you enthusiastic about the new era of Xbox online membership? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter, or X, or whatever the bloke is calling it this week.