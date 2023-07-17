What is Xbox Game Pass Core? The Xbox Live Gold replacement explained

What is Xbox Game Pass Core? Microsoft is shaking up the online gaming offering with Xbox Game Pass Core. Here’s how it’s different to Xbox Live Gold.

As well as putting up the prices for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Xbox-maker is introducing a new tier called Xbox Game Pass Core.

This is a direct replacement for the existing and longstanding Xbox Live Gold membership, which included access to online play and the popular Games With Gold offerings each month.

The evolved offering is very different and we’ll explain how below…

What games come with Game Pass Core?

Instead of giving gamers a couple of archive games a month on Xbox Live Gold, the new offering will give Xbox owners access to an initial 25 games from the Xbox Game Pass library. A “Core” of games, if you will.

Microsoft has today confirmed 19 of those games offered by the tier, which will launch on September 14. The company plans to add more games 2-3 times a year, rather than monthly. There’ll also be no access to new first-party releases on day one, as with the other Game Pass tiers.

The confirmed games are as follows:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Does Game Pass Core have online play?

Yes! That’s one thing which’ll carry over from Xbox Live Gold. Gamers will still be able to access online multiplayer sessions for their own games, and those within the Game Pass library.

Microsoft has always required an Xbox Live membership to play online. Interestingly, the main Game Pass option for Console doesn’t offer online play, you’ll need Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate for online console multiplayer.

What else comes with Game Pass Core?

Not a lot else. You will get access to some “member deals and discounts” but that’s about it.

When does Game Pass Core launch?

Microsoft says on September 14, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be transitioned over to Game Pass Core, giving them immediate access to the new library and games. The Games With Gold program will end on September 1.

However, those games aren’t going away. Microsoft added the following caveats for games already redeemed through Games With Gold:

“Players can continue to access any Xbox One games they previously redeemed through Games with Gold if they remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member,” Microsoft says. “Regardless of subscription status, any Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in a player’s library.”

What does Xbox Game Pass Core cost?

The price isn’t changing, thankfully. Xbox Game Pass Core will cost the same £6.99/$9.90 a month, or £39.99/$59.99 a year.