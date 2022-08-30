Xbox 360 Games With Gold era ends with an all-time classic

Microsoft has announced the free Games with Gold titles for September 2022, making the end of an era for the beloved Xbox 360 console.

September is the last month the gaming giant will offer a free Xbox 360 game as part of an Xbox Live Gold (or Game Pass Ultimate) subscription.

Microsoft is ending on a high note though, with one of the Xbox 360 platform’s best games – Valve’s Portal 2 sci-fi puzzle-platformer. It’ll be available to download from September 16-30. It’s joined by backwards compatibility access to the Thrillride sim for the original Xbox, as well as well as Gods Will Fall and Double Kick Heroes.

Back in June Microsoft announced that Xbox 360 games would cease to be offered via Games with Gold as it has “reached the limit of our our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog.” Xbox One games will continue to be offered moving forward.

The company made sure gamers knew this wouldn’t impact any Xbox 360 games already redeemed and downloaded. The company added: “Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.”

Games with Gold doesn’t quite get the same love these days, given the Xbox Game Pass extravaganza that includes day-one launch titles, access to cloud gaming and EA Play integration. However, it still throws up some classics from yesteryear, from time to time, and remains a valuable option for Xbox Live subscribers who primarily care about getting online and enjoying multiplayer experiences.

