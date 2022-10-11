 large image

Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest, but not in true VR

Chris Smith

Microsoft made an appearance at Meta Connect to announce Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headsets.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made an appearance during the keynote to confirm the cloud gaming app will launch on the Quest Store, but neither party confirmed when it’ll happen.

The app won’t mean you can suddenly play all of your favourite Xbox Game Pass games in true virtual reality, but it will feel like you have an absolutely gigantic movie theatre-style perspective to enjoy some of the best Xbox games.

In a blog post announcing the feature, Meta said: “When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you’ll be able to hook up an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a massive 2D screen, like having a private movie theatre available at all times.”

Unfortunately we don’t know when it’ll happen, but Meta says it hopes “to share more on this as soon as possible.”

There are already a good few video streaming services with apps in the Quest Store, such as YouTube, Netflix, and MLB VR. The Xbox Cloud Gaming app will be more along those lines, rather than the array of VR games you can experience on the Quest 2 itself.

Not all Xbox Game Pass games are available to stream over the cloud, but plenty of them are. The available games include some really heavy hitters like Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Flight Simulator, Deathloop, Doom Eternal, Fallout 76, Far Cry 5, and Psychonauts 2.

We do love the idea of firing up Flight Simulator and enjoying it on a gigantic virtual screen, but you’ll make some resolution sacrifices in the process compared to your 4K telly. We’ll know more about the performance once the app launches. Still, exciting nonetheless.

