Withings ScanWatch Horizon hybrid smartwatch announced

French health and fitness technology company Withings has announced the ScanWatch Horizon, a smartwatch with a classy diving watch exterior.

As the name suggests, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is closely related to last year’s Withings ScanWatch, which impressed us with its health tracking, battery life, and gorgeous design.

Built on similarly solid hybrid underpinnings, the ScanWatch Horizon takes that latter design element to the next level. With a genuine laser-engraved rotating bezel and Luminova indexes, it largely lives up to its diving watch theme, though a 10 ATM water resistance rating isn’t the most extensive for such a watch.

Still, Withings claims that this is the most durable watch it’s ever created, with a 43mm 316L stainless steel case and a flat sapphire glass display.

As a sign of the confidence Withings has in its traditional design, the company is going to be offering the ScanWatch Horizon through jewellers as well as the usual tech retail locations.

Besides this new more premium design, the ScanWatch Horizon has the exact same underpinnings as its older brother. You get a built-in ECG, blood oxygen sensor and sleep apnea tracking, as well as fitness tracking for more than 30 activities.

All this is displayed via a distinctive digital window house within the analogue watch face. There’s no GPS, so you’ll have to hook up to your smartphone if you want to track your runs properly.

Thanks to the ScanWatch Horizon’s hybrid nature, you can expect to get 30 days out of a single charge.

The ScanWatch Horizon is available now in the UK, France, and Germany, priced £499.95/€499.95. A US release is pending, due to the watch’s “clinically validated” ECG requiring FDA approval.