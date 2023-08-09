With Starfield imminent, Microsoft slices Game Pass trials in half

Microsoft has cut the length of the Xbox Game Pass trial period to just 14 days, down from the entire month new subscribers have traditionally enjoyed.

For just £1 gamers have been able to trial any of the Game Pass tiers 30 days, but with potential blockbuster Starfield just weeks away, Microsoft is reducing the amount of time people can play that game for a quid.

Eagle-eyed gamers spotted the trial is now £1 for 14 days, less than half the time gamers have been afforded before. The change is somewhat surprising given Microsoft only relaunched the monthly trial period in July, after removing it completely in March.

After the 14-days is over, you’ll be transitioned to £12.99 for a month of Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass will be £8 a month while standard Game Pass will be £8.99 a month.

While Xbox Live Gold is still £6.99 a month, that’ll soon become Xbox Game Pass Core, as the company phases out the long-standing Games With Gold offering in favour of a collection of regularly updated games.

Given Starfield will be a day one release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers and by far the biggest first-party Xbox release of the year (or last year), this will prevent gamers from signing up for £1 to enjoy a month of the game, playing it constantly, and then ditching the service.

Microsoft will be hoping that a shorter trial encourages gamers to stick around for at least a full paid month to experience more of the stacked library of titles.

Starfield is out on September 6.