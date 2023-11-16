Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Windows is now an app for Mac, iPhone and iPad

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has launched a new ‘Windows App’ that’ll enable users on a wide range of devices to stream the operating system remotely, from the cloud.

The new Windows App for Mac, iOS, iPadOS and the web essentially allows people to stream a copy of Windows and access its apps.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition available for just £299.99 with free game

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition available for just £299.99 with free game

Argos is offering one of the best deals of Black Friday yet, with the Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition) now available for just £299.99, with an extra game thrown in at no extra cost. This is a fantastic option for a Christmas gift if any of your loved ones love to game on the go.

  • Argos
  • Get a Switch game for free
  • Now £299.99
View Deal

The new tool, currently in beta, essentially distills the Windows operating system down to an app, and enables users to access a wide range of applications without having to install any software.

It sounds like a good idea for those who don’t have a Windows PC but occasionally need to access one. Since Apple Silicon Macs prevent running Windows in Boot Camp, loads of Mac owners will like the look of this.

The ability to access the app on the web also unlocks the possibility for Chromebooks. Right now there’s no news on a potential launch for Android. Interestingly, the Windows app is also available for Windows too. We can only assume this will be useful for people who occasionally need to access a more powerful rig.

“Windows App is designed with a customisable home screen to cater to your unique workflow needs. You can access Windows across multiple different services and remote PCs from a single place, and pin your favourites you access most. And if you use multiple accounts, you can easily switch between them with our easy account switching feature,” Microsoft explains.

Users will be able to connect securely to Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, Microsoft Dev Box, Remote Desktop Services, and remote PCs. Right now it’s not available to consumers, and only business accounts will be able to get on board.

You might like…

Early Black Friday Deals Live: See the best offers now available

Early Black Friday Deals Live: See the best offers now available

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Best Windows laptop 2023: The top Windows machines we’ve tested

Best Windows laptop 2023: The top Windows machines we’ve tested

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best Laptop 2023: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Best Laptop 2023: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.